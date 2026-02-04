Group A T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: India vs Pakistan to other top fixtures

Home

Former champions Team India and Pakistan are part of Group A for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 beginning on Saturday.

India and Pakistan are part of Group A for the T20 World Cup 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Defending champions and co-hosts Team India will be part of Group A out of four in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Apart from Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India, the group also features arch-rivals Pakistan, 2024 co-hosts USA, the Netherlands and Namibia.

World No. 1 side in both T20Is and ODIs, champions India will be the one to watch out for in this tournament. They have Abhishek Sharma, who in just 37 matches has made 1,267 runs, including two hundreds and also possesses the highest career strike rate in T20Is with a staggering 194.92.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah is still going strong and world No. 1 T20I bowler Varun Chakravarthy’s mystery spin will be crucial. Wicketkeepers Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are expected to battle it out for position at the top with Abhishek Sharma.

With three of their four group games in India, the co-hosts will hope to make the most of home advantage. Pakistan, the 2009 champions crashed out from the Group stages in the T20 World Cup 2025 after shock defeat to USA after their familiar loss to India.

Salman Ali Agha’s side will be looking to bounce back, having reached the final and the semi-finals in their two appearances before 2024. Focus will be on Babar Azam, who has returned to the Pakistan squad having been dropped for the Asia Cup 2025, where Pakistan finished as runners-up to India.

Despite having played T20 for four years already, Naseem Shah is the youngest member of the squad and will be searching for a return to his best form that saw him take three for 21 against India in a thriller in 2024.

But there is a big cloud on the biggest game in this Group – India vs Pakistan – set to take place on February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Pakistan Government have announced that their national team will not be taking the field for this fixture although they will be taking part in the rest of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Here are the four groups for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026…

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group C: West Indies, England, Italy, Nepal, Scotland

Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

Here is the full schedule for Group A of the T20 World Cup 2026…

Date Match Venue Time (IST) February 7 Pakistan vs Netherlands (Group A) SSC, Colombo 11 AM February 7 India vs USA (Group A) Mumbai 7 PM February 10 Netherlands vs Namibia (Group A) Delhi 11 AM February 10 Pakistan vs USA (Group A) SSC, Colombo 7 PM February 12 India vs Namibia (Group A) Delhi 7 PM February 13 USA vs Netherlands (Group A) Chennai 7 PM February 15 USA vs Namibia (Group A) Chennai 3 PM February 15 India vs Pakistan (Group A) RPS, Colombo 7 PM February 18 Pakistan vs Namibia (Group A) SSC, Colombo 3 PM February 18 India vs Netherlands (Group A) Ahmedabad 7 PM

