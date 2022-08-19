GSB vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Krefeld 2022 Fantasy Hints

GSB vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Krefeld 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Golden Golden Star Bonn vs Koln Challengers, Playing 11s For Today's Match Bayer Uerdingen Ground, Krefeld 2 PM IST August 19, Friday.

Here is the ECS Krefeld 2022 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GSB vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction, GSB vs KCH Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GSB vs KCH Playing 11s ECS Krefeld 2022 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Golden Golden Star Bonn vs Koln Challengers, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS Krefeld 2022 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS Krefeld 2022 2022 Series toss between Golden Star Bonn vs Koln Challengers will take place at 1.30 PM

Time – August 19, 2PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

GSB vs KCH Dream11 Team

Naeem Khan, Niamat Safi, Rahib Nawabi, Paritosh Bairagi, Sriram Gurumurthy(C), Amey Potale, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Nagendra Donthi, Nikhil Patil, Kesava Motati, Leela Gurugubelli(VC)

GSB vs KCH Probable Playing XI

Golden Star Bonn: Niamat Safi, Amal Mudappattu, Gurwinder Singh, Paritosh Bairagi, Adeeb Asgher, Naeem Khan(wk), Zakir Khan(c), Raju Islam, Leela Gurugubelli, Rahib Nawabi, Simab Walizei

Koln Challengers: Amey Potale, Rohit Narayanan, Sriram Gurumurthy, Naule Aravind, Nagendra Donthi, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Vijay Rathnavel(wk), Sabith Raman, Nikhil Patil, Kesava Motati(c)