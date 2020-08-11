Dream11 Team Prediction

GST vs LFL CBA League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Guangdong Southern Tigers vs Liaoning Flying Leopards Match at 5:30 PM IST August 11 Tuesday:

The ongoing season is the 25th of the Chinese Basketball League which got underway from November 1, 2019. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was suspended midway on February 1. After over four months of hiatus, it finally resumed on June 20. The forced break has resulted in a change of format with the first two rounds of playoffs now being one-off matches and last two rounds will be best-of-three-games.

The 20 participating teams included Bayi Rockets, Beijing Ducks, Beikong Royal Fighters, Fujian Sturgeons, Guangdong Southern Tigers, Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Jiangsu Dragons, Jilin Northeast Tigers, Liaoning Flying Leopards, Nanjing Monkey Kings, Qingdao Eagles, Shandong Heroes, Shanghai Sharks, Shanxi Loongs, Shenzhen Aviators, Sichuan Blue Whales, Tianjin Pioneers, Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions

GST vs LFL My Dream11 Team

PF: Jianlian Yi

SF: Sonny Weems

C: Junfei Ren

PG: Xu Jie

SG: Rui Zhao

SQUADS

Guangdong Southern Tigers (GST): Xu Jie, Liu Quanbiao, Weibo Fang, Rui Zhao, Mingxuan Hu, Haojia Zhang, Sonny Weems, Xinkai Wang, Shengwei Wan, Jianlian Yi, Du Runwang, Zhou Peng, Liu Xucheng, Junfei Ren, Fanri Zeng, Li Yingbo, Su Wei

Liaoning Flying Leopards (LFL): Zhao Jiwei, ShiYan Gao, Zhuang Ma, Ailun Guo, Zhi Xuan Liu, Yan Shouqi, Minchen Chong, O. J. Mayo, Xu Guo, KaiQi Sun, Tian-ju He, Wang Huadong, Lu Zijie, Dejun Han, Xiaoxu Li, Liu Yan Yu

