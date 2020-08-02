Dream11 Team Prediction

GST vs QE CBA League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s Guangdong Southern Tigers vs Qingdao Match at 12:30 PM IST August 2 Sunday: Also Read - QE vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Qingdao Eagles vs Shandong Heroes Match at 5:30 PM IST July 31 Friday

The ongoing season is the 25th of the Chinese Basketball League which got underway from November 1, 2019. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was suspended midway on February 1. After over four months of hiatus, it finally resumed on June 20. The forced break has resulted in a change of format with the first two rounds of playoffs now being one-off matches and last two rounds will be best-of-three-games. Also Read - ZL vs FS Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Zhejiang Guangsha Lions vs Fujian Sturgeons Match at 12:30 PM IST July 31 Friday

The 20 participating teams included Bayi Rockets, Beijing Ducks, Beikong Royal Fighters, Fujian Sturgeons, Guangdong Southern Tigers, Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Jiangsu Dragons, Jilin Northeast Tigers, Liaoning Flying Leopards, Nanjing Monkey Kings, Qingdao Eagles, Shandong Heroes, Shanghai Sharks, Shanxi Loongs, Shenzhen Aviators, Sichuan Blue Whales, Tianjin Pioneers, Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions Also Read - ZL vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Zhejiang Guangsha Lions vs Shanxi Loongs Match at 5:30 PM IST July 27 Monday

GST vs QE My Dream11 Team

Lin, Jinmeng, Weems, Peng, Ruize, Yi, Ren

SQUADS

Guangdong Southern Tigers (GST): Xu Jie, Liu Quanbiao, Weibo Fang, Rui Zhao, Mingxuan Hu, Haojia Zhang, Sonny Weems, Xinkai Wang, Shengwei Wan, Jianlian Yi, Du Runwang, Zhou Peng, Liu Xucheng, Junfei Ren, Fanri Zeng, Li Yingbo, Su Wei

Qingdao Eagles (QE): Weihan Lin, Yang Jinmeng, Zhandong Zhou, Chengyu Zhang, Dapeng Zhao, Jiahan Xu, Kai Yang, Wang Ruize, Yinglun Shao, Zhai Yi, Zhang Hao, Zhao Yuhong, Haoran Ding, Qing-Ming Wang, Tailong Zhao, Jiao Hailong, Liu Chuanxing, Wenlong Shi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GST Dream11 Team/ QE Dream11 Team/ Guangdong Southern Tigers Dream11 Team/ Qingdao Eagles Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.