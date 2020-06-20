Dream11 Team Prediction

The Chinese Basketball Association, often abbreviated as the CBA, is the first-tier professional men’s basketball league in China. It is widely regarded as the preeminent professional men’s basketball league in Asia. Also Read - JD vs SZA Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Todays Jiangsu Dragons vs Shenzhen Match at Audi Dome 10 AM IST June 20

The league is commonly known by fans as the CBA, and this acronym is even used in Chinese on a regular basis. The CBA should not be confused with the National Basketball League (NBL), which is a professional minor league. There is also a Women’s Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA).

My Dream11 Team

Jie, Quanbiao, R. Zhao, Hu, Guisem, Weems, Ren

Starting 5s

Guangdong: Xu Jie (PG), Rui Zhao (SG), Sonny Weems (SF), Jianlian Yi (PF), Junwei Ren (C)

Shanxi Zhongyu: Chunqing Liu (PG), Guo Xiaopeng (SG),Tian Guisen (SF), Junwei Ren (PF), ZhaoBao Ge (C)

Squads

Guangdong (GST): Xu Jie, Weibo Fang, Liu Quanbiao, Rui Zhao, Haojia Zhang, Mingxuan Hu, Sonny Weems, Shengwei Wan, Xinkai Wang, Jianlian Yi, Du Runwang, Liu Xucheng, Zhou Peng, Junfei Ren, Li Yingbo, Fanri Zeng, Su Wei

Shanxi Zhongyu (SL): Chunqing Liu, Hanjun Chang, Zhijiang Xing, Guo Xiaopeng, Shuai Yuan, Helin Teng, Junwei Ren,Zhang Zelong, Pengfei Yan, Wei Meng, ZhaoBao Ge, Liu Guangcen, Tian Guisen

