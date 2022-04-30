GT vs RCB & RR vs MI Live Streaming IPL 2022

Mumbai: Batting stalwart Virat Kohli's wretched form would once again come under scrutiny when Royal Challengers Bangalore face table-toppers Gujarat Titans in an Indian Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Kohli has scored a mere 128 runs in nine matches for RCB this season with 48 being his highest score.

His promotion to opening slot in RCB's previous match after scoring back-to-back ducks too did not yield results as he was out for 9.

On a three-match winning streak, Rajasthan Royals have the momentum as well as source of inspiration when they face bottom-placed and out-of-reckoning Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

The Royals will be celebrating the extraordinary life of their lone IPL title-winning captain Shane Warne, who died last month in Thailand, during this game. A win would give a perfect tribute to the legendary Australian spinner under whose inspirational leadership, the Royals had won the 2008 title.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of GT vs RCB & RR vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The GT vs RCB & RR vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 3:30 and 7:30 AM IST respectively .

Where is the GT vs RCB & RR vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The GT vs RCB & RR vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Brabourne Stadium Mumbai and DY Patil Stadium respectively.

Which TV channel will broadcast the GT vs RCB & RR vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The GT vs RCB & RR vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match will be broadcasted on Star Sports and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.