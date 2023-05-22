GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Gujarat vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, MA Chidambaram Stadium, 7:30 PM IST May 23, Tuesday
Here is the IPL 2023, Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, GT vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GT vs CSK Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Gujarat vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: Here is the IPL 2023, Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, GT vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GT vs CSK Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips. Gujarat vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, MA Chidambaram Stadium, 7:30 PM IST May 23, Tuesday.
Also Read:
- IPL 2023 Playoffs: From Venues To Timings; All You Need To Know About IPL 2023 Playoffs Schedule
- IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, GT vs CSK: Gujarat Titans Tick Most Boxes But Chennai Super Kings Are Ever Formidable Foes
- Shubman Gill's Sister Shahneel ABUSED on Social Space by Virat Kohli Fans After GT Knock RCB Out of IPL 2023 | VIRAL TWEETS
Match Details
Match: GT vs CSK, Qualifier 1, IPL 2023
You may like to read
Date & Time: May 23, 7:30 PM IST
Trending Now
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium.
GT vs CSK Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper – Wriddhiman Saha
Batters – Shankar, Dube, Miller(c)
All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Jadeja(vc)
Bowlers – Deepak Chahar, Theekshana, Rashid
GT vs CSK Probable Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Saha, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shami, Noor Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: Conway, Gaikwad, Rahane, Dube, Rayudu, Jadeja, Dhoni, Chahar, Theekshana, Pathirana, Deshpande
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.