Gujarat vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 1: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST March 31, Friday
GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 1: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, GT vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GT vs CSK Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gujarat Titans vs Chennai super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Dream11 Team Prediction
GT vs CSK, IPL 2023, Match 1: Top Picks, Captain – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST March 31, Friday:
Also Read:
In just a few hours from now, defending champions Gujarat Titans will step on the field to take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the 16th season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. While it promises to be nothing short of a cracker, focus will certainly be on the respective captains – MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya.
You may like to read
TOSS – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings first match toss will take place at 7 PM IST on Friday.
Time – 7.30 PM IST, March 31, Friday.
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
GT vs CSK Dream11 Team
Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad
Vice-captain: Kane Williamson
Batters: Gaikwad, Williamson, Conway, Gill
All-rounders: Pandya, Jadeja, Stokes
Bowlers: Rashid, Shami, Mukesh
Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni
GT vs CSK Predicted Playing XI
Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little
Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing 11: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana
GT vs CSK Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.
Gujarat Full Squad: Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal, Abhinav Manohar
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.