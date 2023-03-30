Home

Sports

Gujarat vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 1: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Match Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST March 31, Friday

Gujarat vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 1: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST March 31, Friday

GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 1: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, GT vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GT vs CSK Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gujarat Titans vs Chennai super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings on Friday, Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks, Playing XIs & Pitch Report, Follow IPL 2023 LIVE

Dream11 Team Prediction

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023, Match 1: Top Picks, Captain – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST March 31, Friday:

In just a few hours from now, defending champions Gujarat Titans will step on the field to take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the 16th season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. While it promises to be nothing short of a cracker, focus will certainly be on the respective captains – MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya.

TOSS – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings first match toss will take place at 7 PM IST on Friday.

Time – 7.30 PM IST, March 31, Friday.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Team

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-captain: Kane Williamson

Batters: Gaikwad, Williamson, Conway, Gill

All-rounders: Pandya, Jadeja, Stokes

Bowlers: Rashid, Shami, Mukesh

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni

GT vs CSK Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing 11: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana

GT vs CSK Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

Gujarat Full Squad: Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal, Abhinav Manohar

