Home

Sports

From Divine To Nucleya: List Of Stars Who Will Lit Up IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony

From Divine To Nucleya: List Of Stars Who Will Lit Up IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony

Big final calls for big pre-match entertainment and what's better than India's popular musical artists taking over franchise league's biggest stage ?

Nucleya (left) and rapper Divine. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The day of reckoning and beckoning have finally arrived as India once again prepare for yet another exciting Indian Premier League final with defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings taking centre stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Big final calls for big pre-match entertainment and what’s better than India’s popular musical artists taking over franchise league’s biggest stage ?

You may like to read

In the opening ceremony, it was Arijit Singh, who enthralled fans with his melodious voice and now Nucleya, King, Divine and Jonita Gandhi are all set to entertain Ahmedabad with their foot-tapping numbers.

Trending Now

Ahmedabad ️ – You are in for a treat! Brace yourselves for an iconic evening as King & @NUCLEYA have some power-packed performances in store for you How excited are you to witness the two in action #TATAIPL | #Final pic.twitter.com/58eBwZAFWh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023

– ! ⭐️ The #TATAIPL closing ceremony at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium ️ has memorable performances written all over it Prepare to be and get ready to be mesmerised by the tunes of @VivianDivine & @jonitamusic … pic.twitter.com/npVQRd6OX2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023

As per reports coming in, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and Oscar winning music composer, AR Rahman are expected to be part of the event as well.

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Closing ceremony time: 6:00 PM IST.

TOSS time: 7:00 PM IST.

Match Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES