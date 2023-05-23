ZEE Sites

BUZZ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: Broadcaster Showing Tree For Dot ball Photo; Explained

Updated: May 23, 2023 8:14 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

In a few hours from now, Chennai Super Kings take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing IPL 2023 season at the Chepauk on Tuesday. With so much at stake, eyes would surely be on the two captains – MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. The feeling is that the toss is going to play a crucial role today and hence Rashid Khan could be the game-changer.

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: 68m on one side and 63m on the other square boundary, the straight boundary is at 78m. Spinners would play a huge role for both teams. The pitch is super dry and it will definitely turn. There are a few patches which will offer spinners for both sides. Cheapuk’s pitch is dry and should become slower and slower as the match progresses. 160-170 could be a match-winning total. Win toss and Bat first, runs on the board in a crucial encounter will matter, reckons Matthew Hayden, in his pitch report.

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c/wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana (Impact sub: Matheesha Pathirana)
    Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan/Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Yash Dayal (Impact Sub: Joshua Little/Dasun Shanaka)
    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans have picked 24 wickets in the powerplay this season, whereas 15 of those have been picked by Shami.

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: Experienced Mohit Sharma has troubled Ambati Rayudu so far in the IPL tournament, getting Rayudu out on six occasions in 43 balls and giving away just 52 runs.

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma returns to the city where he made his name in the IPL tournament with 16 wickets in 13 matches. He will surely be the man who can break many hearts in Cheapuk Stadium.

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: GT pacer Shami has an excellent record against CSK’s top-scorer this season Devon Conway dismissing him twice in eight deliveries he’s bowled to him in the “Cash-rich League”.

