  GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Ravindra Jadeja Takes a Subtle Jibe at Fans Amid Rumoured Rift With MS Dhoni | VIRAL TWEET

IPL 2023: The timing is suspicious as this comes in the wake of a rumoured rift with MS Dhoni.

Published: May 24, 2023 8:43 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Jadeja-Dhoni Rift (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: It was a night to remeber for Ravindra Jadeja at the Chepauk on Tuesday when Chennai Super Kings took on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing IPL 2023 Playoff. Defending 173, Jadeja stepped it up with the ball as he picked up two wickets in his four overs quota conceding merely 18 runs. Earlier, he also chipped in with the bat scoring 22 off 16 balls. Jadeja’s all-round performance ensured he was awarded the player of the match. After the game, Jadeja took to social media and posted a cryptic tweet. The timing is suspicious as this comes in the wake of a rumoured rift with MS Dhoni.

Taking a brutal dig at fans, Jadeja wrote: “Upstox know but… some fans don’t.”

