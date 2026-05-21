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GT vs CSK Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

GT vs CSK Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

GT vs CSK IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings will look to keep alive in their bid to reach the Playoffs as they face Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill at a training session at Ahmedabad. (Photo: GT)

GT vs CSK IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will have two different objectives when they face off in match no. 66 of the IPL 2026 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. On the one hand, there is GT, who have already qualified for the Playoffs and are not looking to secure the second spot on the Points Table.

On the other hand, there is CSK, just hanging on by a thread in their bid to qualify for the next stage. A win over Shubman Gill’s GT on Thursday night, will take Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK to 14 points but they need to win by a massive margin to ensure that they can displace Rajasthan Royals from the 4th spot on basis on Net Run Rate.

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CSK’s current net run rate stands at -0.016 as compared to 0.083 of Rajasthan Royals, who are in 4th place with 14 points. But a loss will be end of the road for CSK. A win doesn’t guarantee a place in the Playoffs either as RR or Punjab Kings or Kolkata Knight Riders can overhaul their Points Tally.

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GT are looking to win their last league match and their position of the Points Table comes later. “The first important thing is to play good cricket and win tomorrow,” GT opener Sai Sudharsan said in the pre-match press conference at Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap after match no 65: KKR stay alive in Playoffs race, Kartik Tyagi rises to 5th

“We are not in a position to think about winning by a very big margin or getting a very big win. It is about again doing the right things which we have been doing and first getting a victory,” Sudharsan added.

Sudharsan is one of the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2026 season with 554 runs in 13 matches at a strike-rate of 157.83. The GT opener revealed why the league has fallen short of the 300-run total so far.

“One thing is it’s not so easy to score 300 and as a batting unit, everybody have to just fire from ball one. That’s when 300 is possible.

“Also, as a bowling unit who is bowling against, for example, if they are going against 300, it is very difficult to bowl that bad also to be honest. I am not trying to say anything wrong here but the bowlers have to bowl really bad for any team to go 300,” Sudharsan said.

GT only hold a slight edge when it comes to head-to-head contests against CSK with 5 wins as compared to 4 losses so far. At the Narendra Modi Stadium, both sides have won 2 matches each.

Only one – secure our spot in the top 2 Match Preview : https://t.co/hsjz7bHiUJ pic.twitter.com/U4RASmKfNU — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 21, 2026

Here are all the details about Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 66…

When is Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 66 going to take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 66 will take place on Thursday, May 21.

Where is Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 66 going to take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 66 will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 66 start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 66 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 66 on TV in India?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 66 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 66 in India?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 66 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 66 Predicted 12

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary

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