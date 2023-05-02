Home

Gujarat vs Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 44: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST, May 2, Tuesday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GT vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, GT vs DC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GT vs DC Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Gujarat vs Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Dream11 Team Prediction

GT vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 44: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GT vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, GT vs DC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GT vs DC Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Match Details

Match: GT vs DC, Match 43, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 1, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

GT vs DC Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha, Philip Salt

Batters: Shubman Gill (vc), David Miller, David Warner

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav.

GT vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal

