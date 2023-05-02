Gujarat vs Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Gujarat vs Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 44: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST, May 2, Tuesday
Dream11 Team Prediction
Match Details
Match: GT vs DC, Match 43, IPL 2023
Date & Time: May 1, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
GT vs DC Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha, Philip Salt
Batters: Shubman Gill (vc), David Miller, David Warner
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav.
GT vs DC Probable Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
Squads:
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal
