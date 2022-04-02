GT vs DC Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2022

They came out on top in the battle of newcomers but it will be a different ball game altogether for Gujarat Titans when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Saturday.Also Read - MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 9 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 03:30 PM IST April 2, Saturday

Both Gujarat and DC started their campaign in the 15th edition of the lucrative league with wins and they would look to continue in the same vein at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Also Read - MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma Has Massive Batting Record in Sight; Set to Join Virat Kohli, David Warner in Elite List

Injury-plagued DC will gain strength further in both bowling and batting, with the likely inclusion of Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Sarfaraz Khan, who have completed their three-day quarantine. Also Read - IPL 2022: Shah Rukh Khan's Special Message For Umesh Yadav, Andre Russell After KKR Hammer PBKS

The trio’s return will bolster the Delhi outfit against an opponent that gave enough indications of its ability to not just compete with the best but also pull off the result it desires. In their five-wicket defeat, K L Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants came to know what the Titans are capable of.

So irrespective of the four-wicket victory over five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their tournament opener, DC know it too well that they just cannot afford to take the foot off the pedal. Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GT vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, GT vs DC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, GT vs DC Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 10 toss between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

GT vs DC My Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant (C), Matthew Wade, Tim Seifert, Prithvi Shaw, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel (VC), Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur

GT vs DC Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GT Dream11 Team/ DC Dream11 Team/ Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team/ Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips TATA IPL/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.