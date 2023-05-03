Home

Sports

Ishant Sharma REVEALS Plan against Rahul Tewatia After Delhi Win

Ishant Sharma REVEALS Plan against Rahul Tewatia After Delhi Win

Claiming that it was fun bowling to Tewatia, Ishant said he knew he had to double-bluff the batter.

File image of Ishant Sharma©BCCI

Ahmedabad: It was another low-scoring affair in IPL 2023 which went right down to the wire on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by five runs at the Narendra Modi stadium to keep their chances of making it through to the playoffs alive. Among many heroes, veteran Ishant Sharma turned out to be the hero for the Capitals. It was down to 12 needed off the last over and Rahul Tewatia was looking all set to take the Titans over the line. Veteran Ishan was given the responsibility to defend the 12 runs and he did it successfully. After the win, Ishant revealed his ploy against Tewatia. Claiming that it was fun bowling to Tewatia, Ishant said he knew he had to double-bluff the batter.

“I played enough cricket him (Tewatia), so was just having fun with him. I knew I had to double bluff him otherwise we know what he can do with the bat,” Ishant said after the match.

You may like to read

Earlier, the Capitals overcame Hardik Pandya’s fighting unbeaten fifty (59 not out) and Mohammed Shami’s four-fer (4-11) to beat Gujarat Titans.

Despite the win, Delhi Capitals stayed at the bottom of the points table but they have kept themselves alive in the tournament with three victories in nine matches. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, who have six wins in nine matches, are at the top of the points table despite the loss.

Seasoned pacer Shami’s sensational four-fer helped Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 130/8 in 20 overs despite a fighting fifty from Aman Hakim Khan (51 off 44). Apart from Shami, Mohit Sharma (2-33) and Rashid Khan (1-28) were the other wicket-takers for Titans while Axar Patel (27 off 30) and Ripal Patel (23 off 13) were the other main contributors with the bat after Aman.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 130/8 in 20 overs (Aman Hakim Khan 51, Axar Patel 27; Md Shami 4-11, Mohit Sharma 2-33) beat Gujarat Titans 125/6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 59 not out, Abhinav Manohar 26; Ishant Sharma 2-23, Khaleel Ahmed 2-24) by 5 runs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.