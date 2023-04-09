Home

Sports

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Narayan Jagadeesan Does A Kapil Dev To Dismiss Wriddhiman Saha | WATCH VIDEO

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Narayan Jagadeesan Does A Kapil Dev To Dismiss Wriddhiman Saha | WATCH VIDEO

Narayan Jagadeesan created a moment of magic to send back Wriddhiman Saha off Sunil Narine's bowling during GT vs KKR match.

N Jagadeesan goes airborne to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha. (Image: KKR/Twitter)

New Delhi: Narayan Jagadeesan did a Kapil Dev on the field to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha during the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Jagadeesan’s masterclass came in the fifth over bowled by Sunil Narine. The West Indian bowled a fuller delivery to which Saha went for a sweep. The ball went high in the air and looked like to fall in no-man’s land.

You may like to read

But Jagadeesan went back from mid-wicket and took it over his shoulder. Saha was dismissed for run-a-ball 17.

Jagadeesan’s catch is similar to what Dev did at the 1983 World Cup final to dismiss Sir Viv Richards. That day, the West Indian hooked medium-pacer Madan Lal but mistimed it only for the ball to propel towards the mid-wicket fence. India captain Dev, who was at the mid-wicket sprinted backwards for of a few yards to grab the ball.

India won the World Cup for the first time that day.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first. Afghan spinner Rashid Khan will lead the home team in place of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, who is unwell and will miss the game. GT made one forced change, bringing in Vijay Shankar in place of regular skipper Hardik.

KKR made two changes with Lockie Ferguson and N Jagadeesan coming in for Tim Southee and Mandeep Singh. “Just unwell slightly, don’t want to take risks with him,” Rashid said during the coin toss.

GT vs KKR Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (c) Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (c), N Jagadeesan, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravart

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.