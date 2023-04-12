Home

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh Consoles Yash Dayal After KKR’s Thrilling Win Over Gujarat Titans, Says ‘I Texted…’

Rinku Singh hit Yash Dayal for five sixes in last over to script stunning KKR win over Gujarat Titans. He scored 40 runs in his last 7 balls.

Rinku Singh (left top) and Yash Dayal. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rinku Singh revealed how he consoled Yash Dayal after the Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer smashed the Gujarat Titans pacer for five sixes in the last over helped KKR clinch a nail-biting thriller on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Chasing a mammoth 200-plus total, KKR needed 29 runs in the final over bowled by Yash Dayal with Rinku and Umesh Yadav at the crease. After Umesh took a single off the first ball, Rinku fired Yash all round the park in the last five balls to pull off one of the best chases in IPL history.

While accolades started coming in from all corners for Rinku, Titans’ left-arm pacer Yash was visibly gutted. He was even seen covering his eyes in disbelief with his headband. The Uttar Pradesh star aid he texted Yash to motivate him after the game.

“I texted Yash after the game, saying it happens in cricket, you did really well last year, I just tried to motivate him a little,” Rinku was quoted as saying to India Today. Interestingly, both Yash ans Rinku share the same Uttar Pradesh dressing room in the domestic circuit.

Meanwhile, just after the game, KKR too shared a social media post to console Yash. “Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office, happens to the best of players in cricket. You’re a champion, Yash, and you’re gonna come back strong,” said KKR in a tweet.

“Hey Yash Dayal buddy forget about today’s game like you forget about the Good days on the field to move on to the next one. If you stay strong, you will be able turn things around. @gujarat_titans,” former India pacer Irfan Pathan tweeted.

