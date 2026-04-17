Home

Sports

GT vs KKR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

GT vs KKR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No 25 LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate to post their first win of the season as they take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

GT captain Shubman Gill (right) meets KKR batter Rinku Singh at a training session at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

GT vs KKR IPL 2026: Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be eyeing an elusive win over former winners Gujarat Titans as they look win their first game of the season in match no. 25 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. KKR only have 1 point from 5 matches so far this year, thanks to the washed out encounter against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata earlier this month.

The Titans, on the other hand, have a couple of wins from their four matches so far but are coming into this match on the back of successive wins in the season. Shubman Gill’s GT will be feeling full of confidence heading into the match against the skipper’s former team.

Unlike KKR, who have been banking on their spin bowlers like Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, GT have backed their pacers led by last season’s Purple Cap winner Prasidh Krishna along with Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and young Indian tearaway Ashok Sharma.

“We may want to back our pace bowlers more over the spin and let our batters who are really good at playing pace face their (KKR) pace bowlers,” GT all-rounder Glenn Phillips said in the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Phillips wasn’t concerned about the lack of form with the bat as he blamed it at shuttling up and down the order. “How much research have you done into the positions I’ve batted into in the eight games I’ve played in? I’ve been in completely different situations, I’ve played on some rubbish pitches in Dubai, I’ve been in situations where I’ve come in with six balls to go.

“It’s pretty hard to score big scores in those sorts of environments and obviously maybe when you do get the opportunity to go big that day maybe isn’t your day. It’s a little bit of a tough environment to, I guess, score big and score consistently but for me I think it’s about trying to contribute to the team,” Phillips said.

GT hold the edge over Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan co-owned KKR when it comes to head-to-head contests between the two sides with 3 wins and just 1 loss to their name. KKR’s only win at this venue came in the famous match in which Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in the final over to lift them to a famous victory. Ajinkya Rahane’s side will be hoping for some Rinku magic to lift them out of the rut.

All – after meeting Shubman pic.twitter.com/s6BPzeedkc — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 17, 2026

Here are all the details about Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 25…

When is Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 25 going to take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 25 will take place on Friday, April 17.

Where is Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 25 going to take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 25 will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 25 start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 25 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 25 on TV in India?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 25 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 25 in India?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 25 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 25 Predicted 12

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen/Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakravarthy

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.