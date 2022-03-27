GT vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction

GT vs LSG, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Mar 28 Monday:

Armed with hard-hitting all-rounders, new entrants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants would aim to start their IPL campaign on a winning note when they square off here on Monday.

Gujarat could most likely open with young Shubman Gill and Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who is also a wicket-keeper. The duo can take any opposition attack to task, but would need to be wary of the bounce at the Wankhede stadium.

Gujarat would heavily bank on the performance of their skipper Hardik Pandya, who has loads of experience playing at the Wankhede with Mumbai Indians. Known for his six-hitting prowess, Hardik this season will have to take more responsibility with the bat and also bat higher up the order.

TOSS: Indian Premier League 2022 toss between GT vs LSG will take place at 7:00 PM IST – March 28

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

GT vs LSG Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (vc), Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Ravi Bishnoi.

GT vs LSG Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Yash Dayal, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Rahsid Khan, Varun Aaron, Dashan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan.