GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On Gujarat Titans’ Wriddhiman Saha On Instagram For Blitzkrieg Against Lucknow | VIRAL PHOTO

Royal Challengers Bangalore superstar and run-machine Virat Kohli acknowledged Gujarat Titans Opener and wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha.

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore superstar and run-machine Virat Kohli acknowledged Gujarat Titans Opener and wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha and was all in praise for his outstanding play against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

RCB’s second-highest run-scorer Virat Kohli uploaded an Instagram story on his handle where he praised GT’s Wriddhiman Saha, who smashed LSG bowlers and scored a fiery half-century against them.

Here’s the Instagram story of Virat Kohli–

Gujarat Titans’ openers had no mercy on LSG bowlers as the fiery Wriddhiman Saha smashed them all over the park in the powerplay as the home side’s score were 78/0 in the first six overs.

Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill gave a fabulous start to the Titans as they went onto stitch a century stand against LSG.

Later on, Avesh Khan of LSG got his team their first breakthrough during the 13th over of the match as he got rid of the dangerous Saha on 81.

