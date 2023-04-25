Home

Gujarat vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 35: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST April 25, Tuesday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction and GT vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, GT vs MI Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GT vs MI Playing 11s.

Gujarat vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Match Between GT vs MI at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM IST April 25, Tuesday

Match Details

Match: GT vs MI, Match 35, IPL

Date & Time: April 25, 7:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.

GT vs MI Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer.

GT vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan/Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Josh Little/Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar/Arshad Khan.

