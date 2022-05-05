GT vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

GT vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 51 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 6 Friday

Mumbai: Table-toppers Gujarat Titans would look to plug the holes in their top-order and seal a place in the play-offs by returning to winning ways against an already out-of-contention Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

GT got a timely wake-up call in an eight-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in their last match, which snapped their five-game winning streak.

An inconsistent batting department, especially top-order has been GT’s thorn in the flesh throughout the tournament so far and it’s time the IPL newcomers fix the issue going into the business end of the league.

Despite the loss, GT are sitting pretty at the top of the 10-team standings with 16 points from 10 games and a win on Friday would make them the first team to cement their spot in the play-offs.

Young Shubman Gill has failed to live up to expectations at the top, while veteran Wriddhiman Saha, who was a great replacement for struggling Matthew Wade, got a start before fizzling out.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 51 toss between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

GT vs MI Possible Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya

GT vs MI Dream11 Team

Wriddhiman Saha, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, David Miller, Tilak Varma, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Shami , Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav Vice Captain: Mohammad Shami