Home

Sports

Ishan Kishan Injured? Mumbai Indians Wicketkeeper Leaves Field Against Gujarat Titans During Qualifier 2

Ishan Kishan Injured? Mumbai Indians Wicketkeeper Leaves Field Against Gujarat Titans During Qualifier 2

Ishan Kishan was substituted by Vishnu Vinod against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2.

Ishan Kishan. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan left the field midway into the Gujarat Titans innings after injuring himself during their IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium on Friday.

The incident happened before the start of the 17th over when Kishan walked straight into Chris Jordan who was putting on his cap. Jordan’s elbow hit Kishan on the left eye. Vishnu Vinod is donning the gloves for Kishan.

You may like to read

The injury looked serious as Kishan didn’t come out to open the innings with Rohit Sharma during the chase. Nehal Wadhera, who has been substituted in place of Akash Madhwal opened the innings for Mumbai Indians with his captain. Earlier, Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth 233/3 in 20 overs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES