Home

Sports

Injury Scare For Rohit Sharma? Mumbai Indians Skipper Leaves Field During Qualifier 2 Vs Gujarat Titans

Injury Scare For Rohit Sharma? Mumbai Indians Skipper Leaves Field During Qualifier 2 Vs Gujarat Titans

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the WTC 2023 final against Australia next month in London.

Rohit Sharma injured his left thumb. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma injured his left thumb while attempting a catch off Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya during their IPL 2023 playoffs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday in Ahmedabad.

Rohit left the field and was seen icing his left hand, particularly on the thumb.

Suryakumar Yadav is leading the side in Rohit’s absence.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES