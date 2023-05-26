By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Injury Scare For Rohit Sharma? Mumbai Indians Skipper Leaves Field During Qualifier 2 Vs Gujarat Titans
Rohit Sharma will lead India in the WTC 2023 final against Australia next month in London.
New Delhi: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma injured his left thumb while attempting a catch off Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya during their IPL 2023 playoffs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday in Ahmedabad.
Rohit left the field and was seen icing his left hand, particularly on the thumb.
Suryakumar Yadav is leading the side in Rohit’s absence.
