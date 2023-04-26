Home

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Says ‘It’s Little Disappointing’ After Mumbai Indians’ Loss Vs Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians slumped to their fourth loss in IPL 2023. They lost to Gujarat Titans by 55 runs.

Rohit Sharma gestures during Mumbai Indians' match against Gujarat Titans. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Bowling at death cost Mumbai Indians dearly against Punjab Kings and a similar show was on display in the five-time champions’ 55-run loss against Gujarat Titans in a IPL 2023 encounter at the Narendra Modi stadium on Tuesday.

A few days after their bowlers went for 96 runs in the last five overs against Punjab Kings, Rohit Sharma’s men struggled yet again at the death, against the defending champions. “It’s a little disappointing,” Sharma said after the game.

“We pretty much had control of the game till the last few overs when we went for too many runs. It’s just about execution,” added Rohit. Set a stiff target of 208, Mumbai were stopped at 152 for nine.

“We need to execute what’s right, who are the batsmen, those kind of things. But in the end we didn’t do that and gave too many runs. You’ve got to look at every team has very different strengths. We have a strong batting lineup to achieve the target.

“Today our batting couldn’t get going. There’s a lot of dew as well so if we had batted well then maybe we would have chased it. But we didn’t start well and you don’t do that when you are chasing 200-plus,” added Rohit.

Winning captain Hardik Pandya was delighted with the result and said he always backs his instinct while leading the side. “In captaincy I take the call in the moment rather than pre-planned. Captaincy is something where I just always bounce on my instinct.

“Me and Ashu Pa (coach Ashish Nehra) have a very similar mindset and 99 per cent of the times we back our calls and they are similar calls. Today bowling Rashid and Noor we knew we can take off pace against batters like Green and David who like pace on the ball,” he said.

On Abhinav Manohar, who blazed away to 42 off 21 balls, Hardik said, “It’s pure hard work, the amount of balls he hits in the nets and credits to the support staff as well. Last year we spoke to him and this year so far he has been hitting it the best in the team. We are very happy and looking forward to more innings like that.”

