GT vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 48 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match DY Patil Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 3, TuesdayAlso Read - IPL 2022, KKR vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, Match 47: Nair Perishes; Samson Hits Fifty

Navi Mumbai: Gujarat Titans, who have been remarkable in bouncing back from adverse situations, would look to seal a spot in the Play-offs when they clash with inconsistent Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), here on Tuesday. Also Read - Here's How Umran Malik's Mother Reacted After He Got A Beating From CSK Batters | IPL 2022 EXCLUSIVE

Gujarat, the IPL debutants, are clearly the team to beat in the competition having won eight out of nine games. A sixth consecutive win will make them the first side to enter the play-offs. Also Read - IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match 47 Live Streaming; When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

A big reason for Gujarat’s stellar run has been their ability to come back from tough situations.

Whether it is Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Rashid Khan or skipper Hardik Pandya — they all have produced match-winning efforts during the course of the tournament. If one has failed, the other has risen to the occasion.

“That’s the beauty of this team, people coming in and showing what they can do in clutch situations is becoming quite a habit, something I don’t mind happening. We always back them to do it, but they’re defying odds time and again,” Hardik’s words after the win over RCB summed up his team’s sprit aptly.

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GT vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, GT vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, GT vs PBKS Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 48 toss between Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

GT vs PBKS Possible Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Team

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Captain: Rashid Khan Vice Captain: Shikhar Dhawan