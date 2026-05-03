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GT vs PBKS Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 46: When, Where, How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

GT vs PBKS Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 46: When, Where, How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

GT vs PBKS IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings will look to take a big step towards the Playoffs with a win over Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

GT captain Shubman Gill inspects the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

GT vs PBKS IPL 2026: Punjab Kings will look to return to winnings ways and take a big step towards the Playoffs stages as they take on Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS had a perfect undefeated record in the IPL 2026 before their loss to Rajasthan Royals in the last match.

A win for PBKS on Sunday night will take them to 15 points on the doorstep of qualification for the Playoffs stages for the second successive season. They ended up as runners-up in IPL 2025, losing the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru last year.

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PBKS are not concerned about failing to defend a 226-run target against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals in the last match. “Execution is the key, right? So, we’re trying to execute. Some days, not so good. But at the same time, the skill sets that are involved with this bowling attack led by Arshdeep and Chahal, I thought the spinners were fantastic last game,” PBKS pacer Lockie Ferguson said at a media roundtable on Saturday.

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“So, trying to make little adjustments, trying to tighten up in areas. We know how within the IPL, how small margins can look a lot bigger on TV. But, you know, we’re just trying to tighten up on areas, try to double down on our planning,” Ferguson added.

Also Read | SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Matheesha Pathirana IN, Rovman Powell OUT, Sunil Narine may…

Gill’s GT, on the other hand, will also be full of confidence after their win over defending champions RCB at home in the last match. The Titans have risen to 10, just two points behind fourth-placed Royals and kept themselves in the hunt for a Playoffs berth as well.

“I just had a look at the wicket and this was actually the real look of the wicket that we got to have compared to what it was yesterday and the other days. It does look like a better track. However, we are expecting a little bit bounce on it due to black soil,” PBKS assistant coach Trevor Gonsalves said at the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

PBKS hold a slight 4-3 edge over GT when it comes to head-to-head clashes between the two sides while in Ahmedabad they have an unbeaten record against the home side winning both their matches. Can Punjab Kings continue their unbeaten run at the Narendra Modi Stadium against GT on Sunday?

Insider for a reason! Our Gujarat Diwas menu was tried and tested by none other than Tanvi Shah pic.twitter.com/AHL3pJD5Ja — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 2, 2026

Here are all the details about Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 46…

When is Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 46 going to take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 46 will take place on Sunday, May 3.

Where is Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 46 going to take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 46 will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 46 start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 46 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 46 on TV in India?

The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 46 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 46 in India?

The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 46 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 46 Predicted 12

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Holder, M Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge/Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

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