GT vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 43 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 03:30 PM IST April 30, Saturday:Also Read - IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score, Match 42: Punjab Kings Win Toss, Opt to Field

Mumbai: Batting stalwart Virat Kohli’s wretched form would once again come under scrutiny when Royal Challengers Bangalore face table-toppers Gujarat Titans in an Indian Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Also Read - Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Have Taken Most Of The Accolades But This Man Has Been A Gun Player: Ravi Shastri

Kohli has scored a mere 128 runs in nine matches for RCB this season with 48 being his highest score. His promotion to opening slot in RCB’s previous match after scoring back-to-back ducks too did not yield results as he was out for 9. Also Read - IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav Joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma in Most MOTM Awards Won By Indians in a Single Edition

Kohli’s form has been one of the reasons for the inconsistent show of RCB who are currently at fifth spot with five wins from nine matches.

The Bengaluru-based team, though, is hoping that the former India captain would return to form soon with captain Faf du Plessis backing him after their last match.

On the other hand, the Titans have been the side to watch this IPL. Whatever they have touched have turned to gold with unlikely match winners emerging every time they were in trouble.

With seven wins from eight matches and on a five-match winning steak, the Titans are the clear favourites to win Saturday’s match. If they do that, they will virtually book a play-off berth.

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GT vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, GT vs BLR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, GUJ vs BLR Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 43 toss between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 3.00 PM (IST).

Time – 3:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

GT vs RCB Possible Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Suyansh Prabhudesai, Shahabaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

GT vs RCB Dream11 Team

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga Vice Captain: Hardik Pandya