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GT vs RCB Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 42: When, Where, How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

GT vs RCB Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 42: When, Where, How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026: Shubman Gill's GT will look to remain in hunt for a Playoffs berth as they face defending champions RCB at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

GT captain Shubman Gill at a training session at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

GT vs RCB IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be eyeing hat-trick of wins in the IPL 2026 season as they take on Gujarat Titans in their backyard at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. A win for Rajat Patidar’s side will take them right to the top of the Points Table with 14 points, ahead of IPL 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings – who are currently on 13 points.

RCB will be coming into this clash full of confidence after a dominant show against the Delhi Capitals away from home earlier this week. Their pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood reduced DC to 13 for 6 in the first six overs of the game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. They managed to easily chase down the paltry 76-run target and win by 9 wickets.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 41: Abhishek Sharma storms past Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kavya Maran’s SRH surge to…

Shubman Gill’s GT are also coming into their home tie with a win under their belt against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets on Sunday. The win over CSK ended a two-game losing streak for GT and get them to 10 points and 5th place on the Points Table – two points behind Rajasthan Royals currently.

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“I don’t think we need to make any tactical changes as such. I think we are very comfortable the way we are playing, the way we are approaching the game. There is obviously a lot of talk about playing another brand of cricket. But I think we are playing the way we want to,” GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel said in a pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Also Read | Ryan Rickelton’s heroics go in vain as Heinrich Klaasen’s brilliance helps SRH win by 6 wickets

But GT were humbled by RCB in the earlier fixture earlier this month by five wickets and will be eyeing early revenge over the champions. “It’s important to treat wins and losses with a fair degree of equanimity. You don’t want to get too carried away with either. Each game presents a fresh challenge, and that’s how we approach it,” RCB head coach Andy Flower said in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Overall, RCB have a slight edge in head-to-head record against GT with 4 wins as compared to 3 losses so far. The visitors have also won the only game against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium as well.

Here are all the details about Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 42…

When is Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 42 going to take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 42 will take place on Thursday, April 30.

Where is Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 42 going to take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 42 will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 42 start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 42 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 42 on TV in India?

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 42 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 42 in India?

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 42 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 42 Predicted 12

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna/Ashok Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt/Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar/Venkatesh Iyer

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