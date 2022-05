GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction TATA IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's GT vs RR at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Here is the TATA IPL Final Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, GT vs RR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, GT vs RR Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 Final match toss between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7.30 PM (IST).

Time – 8 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT vs RR My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Obed McCoy

Captain: Jos Buttler Vice Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

GT vs RR Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

