Gujarat vs Rajasthan Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 23: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST April 16, Sunday

Gujarat vs Rajasthan Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 23: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST April 16, Sunday

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 23

Buttler Adds Another Feather In His Cap Becomes Third Cricketer To Score Fastest 3000 IPL Runs

Dream11 Team Prediction

Gujarat vs Rajasthan, IPL 2023, Match 23: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST April 16, Sunday:

GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 23: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, GT vs RR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GT vs RR Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips. Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 22: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, 7.30 PM IST April 16, Sunday.

Match Details

Match: GT vs RR, match 22, IPL

Date & Time: April 16, 7:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.

Gujarat vs Rajasthan Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)

Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph

GT vs RR Playing XIs

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

GT vs RR Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad

