Here is the TATA IPL Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, GT vs RR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, GT vs RR Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction –Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL Qualifier 1 Fantasy Hints.

Kolkata: IPL debutants Gujarat Titans have turned out to be the surprise package of IPL 2022 by topping the table and becoming the first side in the competition to qualify for the playoffs. Also Read - WATCH: Irfan Pathan Embraces Umran Malik's India Selection With Special Celebration

The Hardik Pandya-led side now has a chance to make their debut IPL season even more memorable when they face inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals in a clash for a direct ticket to the final on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Also Read - Eden is Not My Home: Wriddhiman Saha Makes Huge Statement Before RR Clash, Indicates Strained Relationship With CAB | GT vs RR IPL 2022

The team which wins Qualifier 1 on Tuesday goes straight into the final while the team on the losing side will get another shot at making the final when it faces the winner of the match between teams placed third and fourth in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad.

What has worked really well for Gujarat in IPL 2022 has been the bowling attack built around Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan. The bowling attack has done well in power-play, picking 25 wickets, the most by any team in the tournament, eleven of which have been picked by Shami.

In terms of batting, Gujarat have a good set of finishers in David Miller and Rahul Tewatia apart from Rashid chipping in with fireworks at the end. The decision to get Pandya bat at three or four has also worked well in their favour, as the all-rounder has amassed 413 runs in the league stage at an average of 41.30 and strike-rate of 131.52 apart from picking four wickets.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match toss between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Eden Garden, Kolkata

GT vs RR Possible Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

GT vs RR Dream 11 Team

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(VC), Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin

Captain: Hardik Pandya Vice Captain: Rashid Khan

