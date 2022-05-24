LIVE Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals Score, IPL 2022 Playoffs, Qualifier 1Also Read - LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Eliminator 1 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM IST May 25 Wed

Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets and become the first team to reach IPL finals.

Hardik Pandya and David Miller in the middle now. They brought up 50-run stand for the 4th wicket. Will both these batters take Gujarat to victory? Stay tuned for live updates!

After a strong 72 run stand, Gill (35 off 21 balls) departed after a horrible run-out. Matthew Wade (35 off 30 balls) followed suit courtesy of a brilliant catch by Buttler at the mid-wicket boundary. Wridhiman Saha departed early in chase for Gujarat Titans.

Buttler’s 88 help Rajasthan reach 188/6 after 20 overs. Gujarat need 189 to qualify for finals.

After the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer, Jos Buttler kept Rajasthan in contention for a big score. Yashasvi Jaiswal departs early in the match as Yash Dayal drew early blood in the innings. Samson fell just short off his half century.

Eden Gardens Kolkata: Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Alzarri Joseph comes in for Lockie Ferguson.

Hardik Pandya at the toss: Looks a decent track to bat on, but no matches in the last couple of months and just want to know what we are chasing. Boys are pretty pumped up for this game. We treat this game as simple as possible and make sure you focus on what is controllable and making sure the intensity is high and aware of what the situation demands.

Check Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami