Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 – Playoffs: Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson created an unwanted record in IPL 2022 of losing most tosses in a single edition, leaving behind MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Samson, once again called it wrong at the toss against Gujarat Titans at the Eden Garden in Kolkata in the first qualifier of IPL 2022. GT captain Hardik Pandya elected to field first on a wicket that looks like a batting paradise, although it is still a little too early to come to any conclusion.

Samson, now has lost 13 tosses in IPL 2022, most by any captain in the history of the league. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Dhoni finds himself in the second spot and third spot with 12 & 11 losses in 2012 and 2008. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Kohli is joint-third in the list with 11 losses (2013).

Also Read - IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin Finds The Purpose Of Playing Cricket ; The Spinner Explains

“We have done well batting first, looks like a decent batting wicket let’s see what happens. Important to keep your focus on the present game and take care of what is controllable. We have been playing some great cricket throughout the tournament and would like to repeat it again and I think the format is such that you can go here there, but like to keep it simple and maintain our standards. We are playing the same team,” Samson said at the toss.

“We gonna bowl first. Looks a decent track to bat on, but no matches in the last couple of months and just want to know what we are chasing. Boys are pretty pumped up for this game. We treat this game as simple as possible and make sure you focus on what is controllable and making sure the intensity is high and aware of what the situation demands. Only one change. Alzarri (Joseph) comes in for Lockie,” Pandya said at the toss.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami