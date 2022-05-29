New Delhi: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2022 final here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ravi Shastri was back with the mike as RR won the toss and elected to bat. Gujarat Titans started off well with the ball as they got rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal off the bowling of Yash Dayal. The pitch looks a good one to bat on as we try and bring all the live images from the match here. Stay tuned.Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | IPL Final BUZZ, GT vs RR: Twitter Into Overdrive After Gujarat Win IPL 2022; Memes, GIFs Follow

Catch all the Live Images below Of the IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals (GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final):

Can you guess the winner?

Sanju Samson wins the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans. Here are the photos of both the teams playing XI.

Yash Dayal breaks the opening partnership as he removes Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Khiladi (Akshay Kumar) is Waving at the fans have you noticed?

Lockie Ferguson bowled the fastest ball in IPL history. 157.3 km/h. Breaks Umran Malik’s record

Hardik Pandya Picks Up Sanju Samson

Rashid Khan gets rid of Devdutt Padikkal

Hardik Pandya has got his counterpart’s number – Sanju Samson

Hardik on fire in his home ground. Picks up the third wicket of his spell

A rare sight in IPL 2022 – Buttler walking back to the pavilion

Riyan Parag struggled to get going as Rajasthan Royals only managed to score 130 for 9 at the end of their alloted overs

Trent Boult again came up with the goods with the new ball as he gave Rajasthan Royals – a glimmer of hope

Wriddhiman Saha failed to make an impact at the top of the order for Gujarat Titans as Prasidh Krishna got the better of him

Yuzvendra Chahal gets the purple cap in IPL 2022 By Dismissing Hardik Pandya With An Beauty

Here are the Winners