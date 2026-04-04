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GT vs RR Highlights, 9th Match IPL 2026: Tushar Deshpande’s final over seals thrilling six-run win for Rajasthan Royals

GT vs RR Highlights, 9th Match IPL 2026: Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals secured a thrilling six-run over Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Published date india.com Updated: April 4, 2026 11:58 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
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Rajasthan Royals won by 6-runs (Source: PTI)

IPL 2026: Ahmedabad is set for an electrifying evening on Saturday as all eyes will be on young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi when Rajasthan Royals take on Gujarat Titans on April 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With both teams ready for what promises to be a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash, the spotlight will firmly be on the 15-year-old who scored 17-ball 52 against Chennai Super Kings.

Suryavanshi, who grabbed headlines last season with the tournament’s second-fastest century against the same rivals. His 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans’ star-studded bowling lineup which included Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Rashid Khan announced the arrival of an extraordinary talent.

Rajasthan Royals also have another young opener, Yashaswi Jaiswal, whose IPL strike rate of 151.69 may appear modest next to Suryavanshi’s, yet he has the firepower to dismantle bowling attacks when in form. Together, the duo is fast approaching a record, on course to become the quickest Indian pair to reach 500 partnership runs (by balls) in IPL history.

While Rajasthan Royals boast explosive openers, Gujarat Titans have packed their top order with heavy hitters like Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler. Last season GT’s top-order scored a total of 1,967 runs, contributing a whopping 72.54% of GT’s total in IPL 2025.

Ahmedabad is set for a top-order battle, but GT may need their middle order to deliver after their recent loss to Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. GT’s middle-order batsmen had a combined average of just 22.18 in 2025, one of the lowest in the tournament. Their struggles continued against PBKS, as GT managed only 150 runs.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 9 Playing 11

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sushant Mishra, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh

GT vs RR, 9th Match IPL 2026 Highlights, here…

Live Updates

  • Apr 4, 2026 11:58 PM IST

    GT vs RR Live Score, 9th Match IPL 2026: That’s all for today, stay tuned for live score and updates from Match no.10 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

  • Apr 4, 2026 11:33 PM IST

    GT vs RR Live Score, 9th Match IPL 2026: Tushar Deshpande’s thrilling final over, powered RR to a commanding six-run win at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The low full toss beats Sharma’s swing, clipping the inside edge onto the pad as the ball trickles to the pitch. RR erupts in celebration, with Deshpande’s aggresive celebration stealing the show.

  • Apr 4, 2026 11:23 PM IST

    GT vs RR Live Score, 9th Match IPL 2026: Tushar Deshpande delivers under pressure removes Rashid Khan. The GT batter goes for a big shot but ends up offering a chance, and Jofra Archer holds his nerve to complete a superb catch. Rashid walks back for 24 off 1. GT need 7 in 1 ball

  • Apr 4, 2026 11:19 PM IST

    GT vs RR Live Score, 9th Match IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan keep GT’s hopes alive with a 40-run stand off 25 balls. GT need 10 runs off 6 balls.

  • Apr 4, 2026 10:46 PM IST

    GT vs RR Live Score, 9th Match IPL 2026: Nandre Burger removes Jos Buttler, and Gujarat Titans suffer a collapse. From 127/2, they slip to 133/5, losing three wickets for just six runs. Burger, coming from around the wicket, bangs it in short and rushes Buttler on the pull, forcing a top-edge that flies to fine leg where Sandeep Sharma takes a low catch. Buttler, who looked in dangerous touch, falls for 26 off 14, leaving GT in trouble.

  • Apr 4, 2026 10:44 PM IST

    GT vs RR Live Score, 9th Match IPL 2026: Ravi Bishnoi removes Glenn Phillips and Washington Sundar in quick succession, denting Gujarat Titans chase. Phillips miscued a googly to long-on, while Sundar fell soon after, picking out deep mid-wicket, as Rajasthan Royals tightened their grip on the game.

  • Apr 4, 2026 10:30 PM IST

    GT vs RR Live Score, 9th Match IPL 2026: Ravi Bishnoi strikes in his first over, removes set-batter Sai Sudharsan. Bishnoi makes an immediate impact with a googly that is short and turning away. Sudharsan goes for the pull but gets a top-edge, and Tushar Deshpande completes the catch. Sudharsan departs for a solid 73 off 44 balls, including nine fours and three sixes.

  • Apr 4, 2026 10:15 PM IST

    GT vs RR Live Score, 9th Match IPL 2026: First shock has been given to Gujarat Titans as Riyan Parag strikes, Kumar Kushagra departs after a fine piece of fielding by Shimron Hetmyer. Kushagra went after a flighted delivery, lofting it high towards long-on, but Hetmyer showed excellent awareness, he kept his composure near the boundary, took the catch, released the ball just before stepping over, then came back in to complete it safely. Kushagra deprats at 18 off 14 balls.

  • Apr 4, 2026 10:14 PM IST

    GT vs RR Live Score, 9th Match IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan smashes a six! a full toss and he dispatches it over mid-wicket with ease. In Gill’s absence he has taken responsibility with confidence. Once again, he shines at this venue, bringing up his seventh T20 fifty in Ahmedabad.

  • Apr 4, 2026 10:09 PM IST

    GT vs RR Live Score, 9th Match IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan and Kumar Kushagra have given Gujarat Titans a strong start in the chase, taking the team to 67/0 at the end of the powerplay. Sudharsan is closing in on his fifty, while Kushagra is contributing with 18 off 13 balls. GT need 140 runs in 77 balls

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

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