GT vs RR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: When, Where, How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

GT vs RR IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Rajasthan Royals will look to book their berth in Sunday’s final as they face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday.

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RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats in the nets in Mullanpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: In what will be a replay of the IPL 2022 final, Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals will be eyeing revenge over Gujarat Titans to book their berth in just their third Indian Premier League final in 19 years as the two sides face off in IPL 2026 Qualifer 2 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday.

All eyes will of course be on RR’s 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who had blasted Sunrisers Hyderabad out of the tournament in the IPL 2026 Eliminator just a couple of days back. Sooryavanshi slammed 97 in 29 balls with 12 sixes to break the record of Chris Gayle for hitting the most sixes in an Indian Premier League season with 65 maximums this year.

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Sooryavanshi’s blast and Dhruv Jurel’s 21-ball 50 along with Jofra Archer’s three early wickets set up RR’s 47-run win over SRH at the same venue a couple of days back. The RR opener will have fond memories of playing against Shubman Gill’s GT, having scored his maiden IPL century against them last year in Jaipur.

“I am not a broadcaster at the moment, so won’t be able to reveal our plans . I am very excited about the way he is batting. Hopefully, we will be able to get him out him early in the game and we will be able to execute our plans. But what it is, you will only know when we are on the ground. The way we he is batting, people are liking it. I said the same thing last time as well. We should not be talking about his age,” GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel said in the pre-match press conference in Mullanpur on Thursday.

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Sooryavanshi currently holds the Orange Cap but GT openers Sai Sudharsan and their skipper Shubman Gill are not too far behind him. Sudharsan and Gill have once again enjoyed a successful season, which powered them to 2nd place on the Points Table and helped them book their berth in the Qualifier 1, when they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier this week.

“We were sitting pretty at number 2 in the points table. I know other teams can think whatever they want to think. There are 6 teams who have not qualified also and I know that the references which you have come from, that I know Tom Moody has said about GT. But see, we have finished number 2. And we know what kind of cricket we want to play. And we back ourselves to give results. Since GT’s inception, four out of five years, we have qualified. Results are there for everyone to see. Everybody has their different way of playing. We have our own style of playing. Even in the first half of the tournament, we were not doing that great. We were just doing okay,” Parthiv Patel said.

GT enjoy a strong head-to-head record against RR with 7 wins as compared to 3 losses so far but since IPL 2025 it is much more even at 2 wins and 2 losses each.

One common goal that everyone is eyeing. #4in5 pic.twitter.com/coMkjo91WM — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 28, 2026

Here are all the details about Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match…

When is Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match going to take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match will take place on Friday, May 29.

Where is Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match going to take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match will be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

What time will Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match on TV in India?

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match in India?

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match Predicted 12

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Manav Suthar/R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja