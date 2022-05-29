Ahmedabad: There is massive buzz ahead of the IPL final in Ahmedabad where the home side Gujarat would lock horns with Rajasthan on Sunday. While there is so much talk about who are favourites and who should win, ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said he wants Rajasthan to smash the hell out of Gujarat for Shane Warne.Also Read - LIVE | IPL Final Build-up, GT vs RR: Lasith Malinga Hails Riyan Parag's Attitude

Hailing Warne as his 'dear friend', Akhtar hinted that Rajasthan would be favourites.

"There was a dull moment in IPL. After that there was fierce competition. One team came back into the final after 14 years. Must remember Shane Warne. Bhajji's favourite, my favourite, our dear friend. Andre Symonds, we dearly miss him. In memory of Shane Warne, Rajasthan go out there and smash the hell out of Gujarat for Shane Warne," Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistan cricket team pacer, told in an interview to Sportskeeda Cricket.

All said and done, Gujarat would start overwhelming favourites having got the better of Rajasthan on two occasions in this season. Rajasthan, one feels, would also be a little tired after the big win over Bangalore in Qualifier 2.

It would be interesting to see if any side decides to tinker with their 11 or not. Here is the possible playing 11 of both sides.

GT vs RR Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.