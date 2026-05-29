GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, Chandigarh Weather Updates: Will RAIN end hopes for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s side, check RULES

Rain, thunderstorms and hailstorm to could effect the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Chandigarh on Friday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/gt-vs-rr-weather-updates-ipl-2026-29-may-qualifier-2-match-gujarat-titans-vs-rajasthan-royals-match-pitch-reports-maharaja-yadavindra-singh-international-cricket-stadium-chandigarh-weather-forecast-8429874/ Copy

Who will reach IPL 2026 final if GT vs RR Qualifier 2 is washed out due to rain? (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Rajasthan Royals are dreaming of winning their second Indian Premier League title after a wait of 18 long years. For that they will have to win their next two matches, starting with IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match against 2022 champions Gujarat Titans at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday.

But dreams of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s RR could be over if the weather Gods are not in their favour. There is possibility of rain and even hailstorm when RR take on GT in Mullanpur on Friday evening.

The maximum temperature in the evening is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius when the game begins. There is weather prediction for scattered thunderstorms around 630pm in the evening which might mean delayed toss or start to the game.

There will be about 27 per cent cloud cover on Friday evening with high humidity of around 39 per cent as well. With the prevailing weather conditions around North India, with rain and thunderstorms on Thursday evening, there is a definite possibility of rain interruption in Qualifier 2 as well.

Check Chandigarh weather update for GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 HERE…

The BCCI haven’t kept any provision for Reserve Day for Playoff matches apart from the final. GT’s second IPL final in 2023 season went into the Reserve Day with MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings winning the rain-hit clash.

Both sides need to play a minimum of 5 overs for it to constitute a match. The BCCI have kept allocation of extra couple of hours for Playoffs games as compared to one hour extension for rain-hit games in league stages. The pitch at Mullanpur was kept under the covers on Thursday evening due to heavy winds and overcast skies.

Also Read | GT vs RR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: When, Where, How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

It means the Qualifier 2 match can start as late as 1150pm IST for a 5-overs-a-side contest if the match on Friday is hit by rain. As per Clause 16.10.3, if any playoff match including the two Qualifiers, the Eliminator, and the final ends in a tie or fails to produce a result, then…

The teams will compete in a Super Over, and if necessary, further Super Overs, to determine the winner.

If a Super Over cannot be held, the team that finished higher in the league-stage points table will be ‘deemed the winner of the relevant play-off match’.

For IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, if Super Over is not possible due to adverse weather conditions, then Shubman Gill’s GT will advance to the final because they finished above RR in the league stages Points Table – 2nd as compared to 4th.

Mullanpur has been a high-scoring venue so far in the IPL 2026 season with scores in excess of 220 and 230 being chased down. RR had posted a 240-plus total thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blazing 97 on Wednesday.

But the game will be played on a worn-out pitch which will mean that spinners from both sides, including GT’s Rashid Khan can get some purchase on it.