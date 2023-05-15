Gujarat vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 62: GT vs SRH Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST May 15, Monday
Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GT vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, GT vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GT vs SRH Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Dream11 Team Prediction
Gujarat vs Hyderabad IPL 2023, Match 62: GT vs SRH Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST May 15, Monday:
Match Details
Match: GT vs SRH, Match 62, IPL 2023
Date & Time: May 15, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.
GT vs SRH Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: David Miller, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc)
All-rounders: Aiden Markram (c), Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Mayank Markande
Probable Playing XIs
GT Likely XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami.
Squads
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik
