Mumbai: The speed gun radar will be functioning overtime when Lockie Ferguson’s 150 click thunderbolts meet its match in rising pace sensation Umran Malik’s toe-crushers as table toppers Gujarat Titans clash with close-on-heels Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Wednesday.Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Takes A Blinder To Get Rid Of Trent Boult, Adds To Royals Misery | VIDEO

The IPL newcomers are currently in the midst of a dream inception year with six wins from seven games at the halfway stage and are placed on top of the table. Also Read - IPL 2022, RCB vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, Match 39: Riyan Parag's Half-Century Propels Rajasthan to 144

Interestingly, the only loss that Titans suffered in its campaign so far was against Sunrisers in an earlier meeting and Hardik Pandya wouldn’t mind a sweet revenge for that defeat. Also Read - Harshal Patel Makes Startling Revelations About Fake Promises Made By Some IPL Franchises, Felt Betrayed

However, the ‘Orange Army’s’ bowling attack especially their four-prong fast bowling unit has been exceptional as one saw when they demolished RCB for 68 in its previous encounter.

The disconcerting bounce and movement created by Marco Jansen (6 wickets from 5 games) is ably complemented by Umran’s (10 wickets from 7 games) fiery pace, T Natarajan’s (15 from 7 games) deceptions off the track and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (9 from 7 games) balancing it all with his experience.

So much so that a lightweight spin department manned by left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith in absence of an injured Washington Sundar, till now hasn't been a cause of worry for Kane Williamson and his band of men.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 39 toss between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

GT vs SRH Possible Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

GT vs SRH Dream11 Team

Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami.

Captain: Hardik Pandya Vice Captain: Kane Williamson