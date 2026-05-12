Home

Sports

GT vs SRH Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

GT vs SRH Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

GT vs SRH IPL 2026: The winner of Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday will rise to the top of the Points Table.

GT captain Shubman Gill at a training session at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

GT vs SRH IPL 2026: It will be battle to rise to the top of the IPL 2026 Points Table when Gujarat Titans host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 56 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Both GT and SRH currently have 14 points each and are place in 3rd and 2nd place respectively on the Points Table.

A win on Tuesday night will be enough for either side to leapfrog over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru – who also have 14 points currently. Whichever team manages to reach 16 point-mark on Tuesday will have a huge edge in the race to reach the Playoffs with just a handful of games now remaining.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 55: DC keep Playoffs dream alive, KL Rahul goes to second spot

Shubman Gill’s GT are the team in form currently, coming into this clash on the back of four successive wins under their belt. Pat Cummins-led SRH have also lost only one match out of their last five clashes. Both GT and SRH will be favourites to reach the Playoffs based on their current form.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“I think the confidence is high. We have played some really good games, some tough ones. But the points table is showing what sort of cricket we have played. And I think we are going to get into this game with the same sort of mindset,” GT assistant coach Vijay Dahiya said in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

Also Read | PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Delhi complete their 2nd highest run-chase to hand 4th consecutive defeat to Punjab

GT will, however, be worried about the ultra-aggressive approach of SRH batters led by openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head with the likes of Heinrich Klaasen leading the run-scoring charts for Kavya Maran’s side.

“We would be mindful of that (SRH’s approach). That will give us a window as well. Our bowling unit will be keeping an eye on that. If the batsman is doing everything, you don’t need to run after him. You just have to stick to the simple basic plans that you make. And all the plans are actually simple. They are not complicated. Execution sometimes becomes complicated,” Dahiya added.

GT have historically enjoyed a big edge over SRH in head-to-head contests with 5 wins as compared to only one loss till date. At home in Ahmedabad, GT have won all of their three matches against SRH.

Here are all the details about Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 56…

When is Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 56 going to take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 56 will take place on Tuesday, May 12.

Where is Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 56 going to take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 56 will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 56 start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 56 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 56 on TV in India?

The Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 56 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 56 in India?

The Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 56 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 56 Predicted 12

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, R Sai Kishore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Smaran, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.