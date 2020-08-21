GUE vs IM Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Guernsey vs Isle of Man T20I Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Vienna 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's Only T20I GUE vs IM at St Peter Port: The Isle of Man cricket teams are currently on a five-day tour of Guernsey that got underway from August 18. As part of the schedule, the various age-group cricket teams of the two countries will face each other in different formats including a lone T20I.

The senior teams will play in a three-match T20 series and the first of it has been given international status by the ICC. The contest will also mark the debut of Isle of Man in the format since been granted T20I status by cricket's global governing authority.

The T20I will be played at the College Field in Saint Peter Port while the remaining two matches will be held at King George V Sports Ground in Castel.

TOSS: The Isle of Man Tour of Guernsey 2020 only T20I match toss will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: St Peter Port

GUE vs IM My Dream11 Team

Anthony Stokes (captain), Josh Buttler (vice-captain), George Burrows, Oliver Newey, Nathan Knights, Oliver Webster, Ben Ferbrache, Fraser Clarke, William Peatfield, Luke Le Le Tissier, Jordan Martel

GUE vs IM Squads

Guernsey: Josh Butler (captain), Oliver Newey (wicketkeeper), Luke Bichard, Matthew Breban, Nic Buckle, Isaac Damarell, Ben Ferbrache, Luke Le Tissier, Jason Martin, Jordan Martel, Tom Nightingale, William Peatfield, Matthew Renouf, Anthony Stokes, Thomas Veillard

Isle of Man: Matthew Ansell (captain), George Burrows, Joseph Burrows, Jacob Butler, Fraser Clarke, Carl Hartman (wk), Nathan Knights, Chris Langford, Corbin Liebenberg, Adam McAuley, Sam Mills, Edward Walker, Oliver Webster

