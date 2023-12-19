Home

Guilherme Madruga’s Bicycle Kick To Nuno Santos’ Rabona – Top 10 Goals Of 2023 | WATCH Video

Here is a look at the top 10 goals of 2023.

Top 10 Goals of 2023. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: 2023 is coming to a close and there are many notable moments from the footballing world to look back to. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally moved out of Europe and are now plying their trade in Saudi Arabia and USA respectively. Manchester City after numerous attempts can finally call themselves Champions of Europe. Messi in particular swept aside all the individual awards and at the same time there were many memorable goals were scored that will be remembered for a long time. Let’s take a look at the top 10 goals scored in 2023.

All the goals are Puskas Award nominees, which is an annual individual award given to a footballer by FIFA for scoring the best goal of the year.

Out of the 11 nominated names, only 3 made it to the Final 3 – Guilherme Madruga, Nuno Santos and Julio Enciso. The winners will be announced on 15th January, 2024 in London at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 ceremony.

1) Guilherme Madruga

🇧🇷 Guilherme Madruga

⚽ Botafogo FC-SP v Novorizontino

📆 June 2023 Footage courtesy of Campeonato Brasileiro Série B & Brax Sports Assets pic.twitter.com/UMt6fS772T — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2023

The Brazilian scored an insane bicycle-kick from distance for Botafogo against Novorizontino in the 2023 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B. It has made it to the final 3 of the 2023 Puskas Award and are firm favourites to bag the recognition. This goal is a perfect treat to the eyes.

2) Nuno Santos

🇵🇹 Nuno Santos

⚽ Sporting v Boavista

📆 March 2023 Footage courtesy of Liga Portugal Betclic & Sport TV pic.twitter.com/ulDSo3CTHe — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2023

Nuno Santos’ breath-taking rabona goal reminds us of another rabona goal from Argentine Erik Lamela back in 2021. Lamela’s goal was a grounder and Santos’ attempt was aimed at the top corner. The then Tottenham player managed to win the award back then but can the Sporting Lisbon footballer emulate ?

3) Julio Enciso

🇵🇾 Julio Enciso

⚽ Brighton v Manchester City

📆 May 2023 Footage courtesy of the Premier League pic.twitter.com/R3NFcdP9le — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2023

Ensico’s goal is a perfect teamwork goal and it was a collective effort from the Brighton players to make space for the Paraguayan. The 19-year after finding space and time unleashed a powerful shot from distance beyond the reach of Manchester City custodian, Ederson. Will it be enough to bag the Puskas ?

4) Alvaro Barreal

Il a pas l’air dégueu techniquement ce Alvaro Barreal 😁😁#rclens pic.twitter.com/GHl2Wk2q7f — Matt (@kratos592) December 19, 2023

The Argentine Barreal scored a stunning volley from distance for Cincinnati against Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the US Open 2023 back in June. The Argentine met an ambitious cross off a corner and without wasting a time he volleyed it with perfection with his left-foot into the top corner.

5) Linda Caicedo

The 18-year old Caicedo mesmerised and bamboozled with her quick feet during a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match against Germany and scored a wonder goal to everyone’s delight. The Ecuadorian dribbled past two German defenders with ease and placed it in the bottom corner to round off a memorable goal.

6) Kang-Seong-jin

Nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award! 🔥 Congratulations to #AFCU20 star Kang Seong-jin on being selected as one of the best goals of the year! 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/UIYJJYkeaK — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) September 25, 2023

Kang-Seong-jin surely made Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona proud as he dribbled past 4 defenders and made his way with ease from the attacking third to score a beautiful long-ranger for Korea U-20 against Jordan U-20. He was confident through out the process and the Jordanian defenders had no reply to his counter.

7) Sam Kerr

Sam Kerr’s goal vs England in the World Cup is one of the nominees for the 2023 FIFA Puskas Award 🚀🇦🇺 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/vsQxKPUoC2 — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) September 23, 2023

The Australia and Chelsea star grabbed headlines during a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match against England. She received the ball from the centre of the pitch and went all the way on her own before unleashing a belter past the English keeper to score one of the goals of the tournament.

8) Brian Lozano

Qué barbaridad de gol de Brian Lozano. pic.twitter.com/1hbJw5XfIV — Nahuel (@NahuelBeau) February 26, 2023

Atlas’ Brian Lozano shocked everyone in the stadium as his long-range 50-metre strike found the back of the net against Club America in a Liga MX Clausura match. It was hit with some power and was perfectly placed in the corner beyond the keeper’s reach.

9) Ivan Morante

Ibiza’s Ivan Morante played keep-ups with the ball once before firing an unstoppable left-footed volley past the Burgos keeper in a Segunda Divison match in March.

10) Askhat Tagybergen

⚠️ Stop what you’re doing and watch this golazo from Askhat Tagybergen… 🇰🇿 Does anything else come close this round? 🤯#EQGOTT || @AlipayPlus pic.twitter.com/2wWEUheyKJ — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) March 26, 2023

Kazakhstan international Askhat Tagybergen’s worldie against Denmark in a EURO 2024 Qualifying match made the Kazak fans go their feet as his right-footed long-ranger bamboozled Kasper Schmeichel on goal. Kazakhstan won the match by 3-2.

