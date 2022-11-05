GUJ vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 59 Between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST Nov 5 Sat

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between GUJ vs BEN. Also Check Gujarat Giants Dream 11 Team Player List, Bengal Warriors Dream11.

Published: November 5, 2022 3:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Dream11- Vivo Pro Kabaddi. (Image: Twitter)

GUJ vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

GUJ vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 59 Between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST Nov 5: Gujarat Giants will be looking to bounce back after a loss in their last game. The Giants have been inconsistent this season with four wins, four losses and a tie and they will be eager to set things right soon. Rakesh has been the team’s go-to raider in attack with 98 raid points, while Parteek Dhaiya and Chandran Ranjit have backed him up with 37 and 35 raid points respectively. Bengal Warriors have a similar record to that of Gujarat Giants with four wins, four losses and a tie so far. They have won just one of their last five games and will be eager to return to winning ways soon. Captain and talisman Maninder Singh has been their most prolific scorer with 83 raid points, while Shrikant Jadhav has supported him with 43 raid points.

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors, Match 59, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 5 November


Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. 

GUJ vs BEN Dream11 Team

Rinku Narwal and Vaibhav Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda and Parteek Dahiya, Maninder Singh, Mahendra Rajput and Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Rakesh Sangroya, Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

GUJ vs BEN Predicted Playing 7 

Gujarat Giants:  Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya, Mahendra Rajput, Shankar Gadai and Rinku Narwal.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde and Girish Ernak.

