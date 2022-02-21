GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 133 Between GUJ vs BLR at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST: The second Eliminator match of the night will feature Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls teams who finished fourth and fifth in the league respectively. Bengaluru Bulls started the season in red-hot form but suffered a poor run in the second half. In Gujarat, they face a team who had the exact opposite path to the playoffs. They had a slow start but won seven out of their last 11 matches to make it to the eliminators.Also Read - GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 54 Between Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST January 14 Friday

Gujarat’s good run was powered by their experienced defence. The likes of Girish Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar have impressed in the recent matches and will be looking to once again marshal the defence. The Giants rely on their defensive stability if they don’t leak points, they usually win. Coach Manpreet Singh will know that the key to Gujarat’s success will be stopping ‘High-Flyer’ Pawan Sehrawat.

The Bulls have a tendency to be over-reliant on their captain for the raid points and often struggle when he is not on the mat. Luckily for the Bulls, their secondary raider Bharat has looked excellent in the second half of the season. His emergence as a brilliant all-rounder will also allow coach Randhir Singh to switch tactics easily from playing the third raider Chandran Ranjit to defensive stability with all-rounder G B More.

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 133, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 21 February.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Team

Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Pardeep Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat Vice-Captain: Parvesh Bhainswal

GUJ vs BLR Predicted Playing 7

Gujarat Giants

Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Pardeep Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mahendra Rajput, Girish Maruti, Hadi Oshtorak

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Bharat, G More, Aman, Saurabh Nandal