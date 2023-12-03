Home

Sports

GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 4 Between Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls In Ahmedabad at 9 PM IST December 3 Sun

GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 4 Between Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls In Ahmedabad at 9 PM IST December 3 Sun

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between GUJ vs BLR. Also Check Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

GUJ vs BLR, PKL 10.

GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Giants cross swords with Bengaluru Bulls in match 4 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on December 3 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. In PKL history, Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls have played each other 11 times. Both teams have won 5 and lost 5 of these encounters, while 1 match also ended in a tie. The last match between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls saw the Bulls come out on top with a 45-38 victory. Bengaluru Bulls finished the league stage last season third on the points table with 13 wins, 8 losses and a tie. They had notched up 74 points. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have already played once in the ongoing season and are currently in first position in the Season 10 standings with one win and five points. Here is the Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between GUJ vs BLR. Also Check Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Trending Now

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 4, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Sunday

You may like to read

Match Toss: 8:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9 PM IST, December 3.

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

GUJ vs BLR Possible Starting 7

Gujarat Giants: Fazel Atrachali (C), Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Sombir, Rohit Gulia, Rakesh Sangroya, and Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Bengaluru Bulls: Saurabh Nandal (C), Aman, Bharat, Vikash Khandola, Neeraj Narwal, Vishal Lather, and Surjeet Singh.

GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction

Defenders: Sombir, Saurabh Nandal, and Fazel Atrachali.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia.

Raiders: Vikash Khandola, Bharat, and Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Bharat, Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali.

Squads:

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali(C), Sombir, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil-Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Rakesh Sangroya, Parteek Dahiya, Deepak Singh, Balaji-D, Narender Hooda, Nitesh, GB More, Jagdeep, Nitin, Sourav Gulia, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav, Ravi-Kumar, Manuj, Sonu Jaglan, Rohan Singh-I

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty. Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.