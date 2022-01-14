Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 54 Between GUJ vs BLR at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST.

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 54, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 14th January.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Team

Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mahender Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh Sangroya, Chandran Ranjit, Pawan Sehrawat.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

GUJ vs BLR Predicted Playing 7

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mahendra Rajput, Rakesh, Ankit, Sumit.

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.