Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Dabang Delhi K.C. have begun the tournament just like they left in Season 7, picking up important victories in their first two matches. Naveen "Express" Kumar already has two Super 10s (10 points or more) in the tournament and became the fastest raider to cross 500 points in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League history. The Delhi ace will however face a defence manned by the likes of Ravinder Pahal, Girish Ernak, and Parvesh Bhainswal when Delhi lock horns with the Gujarat Giants on Sunday. The Giants lost their previous match against a well-oiled Bengal Warriors side but it only feels a matter of time the cover and corner defenders get their combinations right. And once they do, Gujarat will be a formidable side. U Mumba had a game plan to stifle Naveen Kumar in Delhi's last match, but the younger raider proved his versatility to overcome a strong challenge. His pace and agility will once again be Delhi's main attacking weapon with Vijay and Ajay Thakur assisting. Manjeet Chhillar has been error-prone in the first two matches and it will be interesting to see if he continues to be selected in the starting 7. Gujarat's lack of a top raider might afford Delhi defence some breathing space, however.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

GUJ vs DEL Dream11 Team

Girish Maruti Ernak, Ravinder Pahal, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay, Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik.

Captain: Naveen Kumar, Vice-Captain: Girish Maruti Ernak.

GUJ vs DEL Predicted Playing 7

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pradeep Kumar, Rathan K/Mahender Rajput, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti.

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Joginder Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay.