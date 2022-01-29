GUJ vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

GUJ vs DEL Dream11 Team

Rakesh Sangroya, Rakesh Narwal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Jeeva Kumar, Ashu Malik, Sunil Kumar, Sumit Malik

Captain: Rakesh Narwal, Vice-Captain: Jeeva Kumar

GUJ vs DEL Predicted Playing 7

Gujarat Giants: Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Sumit Malik, Rakesh Sangroya, Rakesh Narwal, Mahendra Rajput/Ajay Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak

Dabang Delhi: Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Ashu Malik, Vijay, Vikash Kumar D, Krishan